Teen’s tragic death inspires others to live best life

A HEALTHY teenager laughing with his mum as they decorated their Christmas tree would be one of their last memories together before a catastrophic stroke suddenly claimed his life.

Ryan Williams' cheeky smile, giving nature and huge heart will now be his legacy as his family comes to terms with the "devastating" loss of their son and brother just two days before Christmas.

The Rosemount man spent 10 days in a coma after suffering a huge stroke on December 12.

Ryan, 19, did not wake up and died on Monday.

Ryan's dad, Glenn Williams, said his son's short life was lived to the fullest.

"If Ryan was here, he would want people to live their lives and keep helping others for him," he said.

Mr Williams and his wife were at work when Ryan woke with a splitting headache, calling out to his siblings for help.

He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital before being flown to Brisbane and placed in an induced coma.

Ryan, who was "perfectly" healthy with no medical conditions, suffered an extremely rare and catastrophic stroke.

Mr Williams said their family hoped and prayed for him to wake up, but it "wasn't to be".

Ryan died on Monday after suffering a sudden stroke and being placed in a coma for 10 days. Photo: Contributed

"It's been devastating, traumatic and very exhausting," he said.

"He was incredibly kind and always a good kid … Christmas will be very different this year."

Ryan was a devoted volunteer and was often out late at night or early in the morning helping Red Frogs.

"Ryan was the last one out of bed, last one in the car, but always the first one to give," Mr Williams said.

"He often didn't think so much about himself, but someone who needed help always came first.

"He marched to the beat of his own drum."

The devoted Christian also spent time volunteering in Thailand and in outback Australia through his school, Suncoast Christian College.

Ryan volunteered in Thailand as part of a school mission trip. Photo: Contributed

Principal Greg Mattiske said the school community was in deep mourning after the loss of one of the "finest" men he ever knew.

"He just had a huge capacity to give without complaining and lift the spirits of the entire school group," Mr Mattiske said.

"His loss has been felt by so many … students, staff and alumni."

Mr Williams hoped his friends, family and strangers would be inspired by Ryan to live a "purposeful and meaningful life".

"He wanted everyone to experience God's best for them, so I hope they can," he said.

Ryan's funeral will be held at Suncoast Church, Woombye from 9.30am on Monday, December 30.