Teens wow with musical masterpiece created in four days

Olivia Sander and Trent May at the Topology Bootcamp at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre

Olivia Sander and Trent May at the Topology Bootcamp at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre

More than 50 creative individuals of all ages from Rockhampton and Mount Morgan came together for a musical showcase in early May.

It marked the culmination of a four-day Creative Bootcamp run by Topology in partnership with the Rockhampton Youth Orchestra, Rockhampton Regional Council and Stanwell Corporation.

Other small local music businesses, such as Action Audio and Green Brothers Music, provided equipment for the event to support the musicians and performers of the Rockhampton region.

The Morning Bulletin was treated to a rehearsal of Olivia Sanders' and Trent May's original composition at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

The teens, who didn't know each other before the bootcamp, combined their singing and piano skills in a piece Ms Sanders said was inspired by nature.

Topology Music Bootcamp : Olivia Saner and Trent May at Topology music bootcamp Walter Reid Centre May 2021 J Houley

"The program is a great opportunity to gain confidence and make music through meeting with like-minded people in the region," Ms Sanders said.

"I think it will lead to some partnerships which will last through time and lead to us forming new performance groups in Central Queensland."

Topology is a Brisbane-based, ARIA-nominated band which has held onto most its original members since 1997.

Its education program reaches thousands of participants around regional Australia every year.