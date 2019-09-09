Tegan celebrates one year of 'sprinkling fun' in business

Tegan's style of baked goods are bright and colourful with a hint of sprinkles.

NESTLED in her beautiful and colourful studio, Tegan Preston spends her day making batter, icing cakes, sprinkling and creating the most divine baked goods.

It's a far cry from where she was more than a year ago - working in administration - like she had done for 10 years.

The Bouldercombe mother-of-two took the leap in July 2018 to run her own business full-time, leaving her safe and secure job.

Tegan first got into baking around four years ago when she was looking for a cake for a family event and couldn't find what she wanted so she decided to give it a go herself.

From there it "just blew up”, she began making cakes for other people and her little business, Sprinkle and Me, started to become quite popular.

Tegan's 'bold' creations are unique. Jann Houley

She then found she was getting less and less time for herself at home, having to make cakes on her weekends and miss out on time with her young family.

"I wanted to do something different and I was getting a bit sick of looking at the computer every day ... I felt like I really needed to keep going with it,” she said.

"It was a bit hard leaving the position, a good paying job and to quit the 9-to-5 and do weekends and long hours.

"I'm getting there after finding my feet ... I feel like I have a good work balance with my family.”

Her shed-studio is styled like a magazine shoot, providing her the perfect inspiration and 'office ' space for her day to day cake making. Jann Houley

With only herself to do the work, it's a fine line how much work Tegan can take on.

"I can't saying no to people but it's just me, it's chaotic and I have to make sure that I have enough hours in the day to make the cakes.”

Tegan describes her style as quite "bold” which is part of what attracts customers to her.

Over the years she has perfected her theme which is anything colourful and abstract.

"I am more than willing to think outside the box and creating something no one has seen,” she said.

Bouldercombe's Tegan Preston has recently celebrated one year since going full-time into her own business, Sprinkle and Me. Jann Houley

She started working with fondant but came to realise "it was not her friend” but instead discovered the art of the soft and creamy butter cream.

"It's what I like to work with ... I guess it does limit what you can create but I feel most comfortable using it.”

When going into the business full-time, Tegan fought her builder-husband for a space in the shed so she could have a studio.

And she has created a stunning workspace, envious of all of all other bakers or handmaidens.

"I didn't want to come home and be stuck in my kitchen, I wanted my own space to just to create a kind of escape from everything as well with the young children I didn't really want them around the cakes all the time,” she said.

Bouldercombe's Tegan Preston has recently celebrated one year since going full-time into her own business, Sprinkle and Me. Jann Houley

Looking to the future, Tegan is hoping to focus more online and sell more products that represent her business or to offer mini cakes for mid-week deliveries.

But for now while her kids are still in primary school, she is just doing what she can.

SPRINKLE AND ME

Homemade cakes, cupbakes and other baked goods by Tegan Preston in Bouldercombe

Custom orders for birthdays, weddings, christenings, events amd more

Follow her on instagram and facebook

www.sprinkleandme.com.au