Telcos increase offerings to customers to boost plans

TRADITIONAL mobile phone plans are quickly becoming a thing of the past as telecommunications companies ramp up their offerings to consumers who can add items to their plans.

Optus last week - in an Australian first - wheeled out mobile broadband plans on the latest Apple Watch device and more of these cutting-edge deals are expected to hit the market.

Telcos are moving towards being a one-stop shop for consumers, luring them in with more goods on top of a typical handset plan.

This includes tacking on iPads, airpods, drones, phone cases and chargers to a phone contract.

Competition has been fierce among businesses vying for a bigger slice of market share and consumers are benefiting.

Optus's latest smartwatch offering gives customers the ability to sign up to an Apple Watch on the 4G network and take out a 3GB or 10GB plan starting from $35 per month.

Optus head of product Shawn Van Graan said it was working hard to boost value for customers "whether it be content, data inclusions or devices."

"Customers are time poor, they don't want to go around from shop to shop, they want to have the ability to purchase products relevant to them in as little destinations as possible," he said.

"We can provide them with the products they need in the one place."

Telco comparison website WhistleOut's spokesman, Joseph Hanlon, said customers should expect more offerings on top of their existing plans.

"The more that our gadgets become 4G and 5G ready, the more we can expect to see them sitting side-by-side with smartphones in our local telco stores," he said.

Latest statistics from Telsyte's Australian smartphone and wearable devices study found around 15 per cent of smartphone users are now using a smartwatch.

Mr Hanlon warned consumers that before they signed up to any smartphone or smartwatch deal and throw in additional extras, they should be mindful the costs would add up.

"You have to make sure you are getting a good deal," he said.

"And the same thing goes for handsets, can you go to another retailer and buy a phone outright for cheaper?"

Telstra has ramped up its add-ons for customers, allowing them to throw in anything from Apple airpods, to iPad keyboards to wireless phone chargers.

Telstra acting group executive of consumer and small business Michael Ackland

said this would it give "customers the personal choice to add features they value to their service."

Telstra said this move would give customers cost certainty by paying off items in fixed payments alongside their contract.

Vodafone also has an array of extras for customers and has even rolled out accessory-specific catalogues to get customers to spend up.

