Telehealth brings care to rural paitents

Prostate Cancer Clinical Nurse Consultant Brandon Brown and Medical Oncologist Dr Sudhakar Vemula of Rockhampton Hospital with Theodore chemotherapy patient Malcolm Motley, Theodore Hospital Clinical Nurse Consultant Vanessa Rees, Theodore Hospital Registered Nurse Melanie Simmons and Rockhampton Cancer Care Services Registered Nurse Brodie Murphy.

THEODORE’S Malcolm Motley used to have make a six-hour round trip from his home to the Rockhampton for specialist appointments regarding his prostate cancer.

Malcolm has been battling the cancer for five years and now receives six cycles of chemotherapy every 21 days but yesterday marked a first for him and the Theodore hospital.

Instead of spending the day in the car to Rockhampton, Malcolm only needs to cross the road to receive treatment.

He got the news soon after his treatment started that he could receive tele-chemotherapy in Theodore due to his specific condition and treatment regime being suitable for Telehealth.

Yesterday, his chemotherapy medication was be delivered to Theodore and administered by specially trained nurses at the hospital while specialists in Rockhampton supervise via Telehealth.

Malcolm’s first treatment week is aided by a visiting cancer care nurse from Rockhampton.

“It can get pretty stressful in the days leading up to my treatment, getting ready to make the journey,” he said.

Malcolm said he was excited to complete treatment in his hometown after having to travel for the first three rounds.

“I live across the road from the hospital, so it’s a much shorter trip.”

Malcolm said his access to the treatment close to home has vastly improved his lifestyle. He has even been able to keep working his job at the Hotel Theodore.

Dr Sudhakar Vemula, an oncologist at Rockhampton Base Hospital, said travelling for cancer treatment can be a mental drain for those seeking care.

“(It aids) recovery in the sense of that they don’t have to think of making travel arrangements,” he said.

Kerrie-Anne Frakes, Acting Health Service CEO for CQHHS, said the next logical step for the initiative was to bring treatment to more rural towns, or even into people’s homes.