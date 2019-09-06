Telescopic baton lands Emu Park man in court

WHEN Daniel Andre Raymond's uncle gave him a telescopic baton, he stored it in the shed and didn't think much more about it.

That was until police executed a search warrant at the 30-year-old's Emu Park home on August 16.

When questioned about the item, Raymond told police he was not aware they were illegal, being categorised as a weapon.

Raymond pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing a weapon and also to possession of scales connected with drug use.

He was placed on 15 months' probation.