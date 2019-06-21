Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPECIAL MOMENT: Nola Davey and Samuel Johnson share a moment in honour of her best friend Maree.
SPECIAL MOMENT: Nola Davey and Samuel Johnson share a moment in honour of her best friend Maree. Meg Bolton
News

Television star brings hope to a Rockhampton woman

Meg Bolton
by
21st Jun 2019 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAMUEL Johnson is the sight of hope for Nola Davey - when she met him on Thursday she couldn't help but cry.

In the past five years, she's watched her best friend battle two types of cancer, which made meeting Samuel overwhelming.

"It's just emotional,” Nola said.

"Seeing him is just a hope that they will get help for all the people who have cancer.

"He's just amazing, for someone who has been through as much as he has - he's still so positive.”

Nola said her best friend Maree Westman shared Samuel's positivity.

Maree was declared cancer free five years ago, but was diagnosed with a rare form of skin cancer in January.

Despite being diagnosed with a rare cancer, Nola said Maree still put others first.

"She's amazing. She's just so strong for so many people, she looks after her family and helps nyone,” Nola said.

"But she's got nothing more to give because all this stuff has been happening to her.”

Maree's skin cancer affected one in 5,000 people, which made her uncertain about her future, but it didn't stop her fighting.

She planned to hold a charity night to raise money for Samuel Johnson's Love Your Sister charity, created in honour of his late sister Connie.

The Gold Logie winning actor, advocate, and recent winner of Dancing with The Stars, is touring Australia in search of the ten millionth dollar he promised to raise in Connie's honour.

Having campaigned at over 800 community events, he has raised just over $9 million, but he insists on being there for the moment his promise is kept.

Queensland is Samuel's first stop on the fundraising trail - he has been in Rockhampton since Wednesday and his next stop is The Water Line Restaurant at Yeppoon on Sunday at 2pm.

love your sister nola davey rockhampton samuel johnson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Condition report for stabbing victim in hospital

    premium_icon UPDATE: Condition report for stabbing victim in hospital

    Crime Accused faces Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Overnight temperatures tonight the lowest of the year

    Overnight temperatures tonight the lowest of the year

    Weather Put another blanket on the bed tonight, you're going to need it

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:34 AM
    How spying on CQ koalas will save their lives

    premium_icon How spying on CQ koalas will save their lives

    News Citizen scientists keep a keen eye on Australia's cutest icon

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:10 PM
    Moranbah's miners to be honoured with town centre memorial

    premium_icon Moranbah's miners to be honoured with town centre memorial

    News Isaac Regional Council partners with local union lodges

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:12 PM