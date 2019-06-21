Television star brings hope to a Rockhampton woman

SPECIAL MOMENT: Nola Davey and Samuel Johnson share a moment in honour of her best friend Maree.

SAMUEL Johnson is the sight of hope for Nola Davey - when she met him on Thursday she couldn't help but cry.

In the past five years, she's watched her best friend battle two types of cancer, which made meeting Samuel overwhelming.

"It's just emotional,” Nola said.

"Seeing him is just a hope that they will get help for all the people who have cancer.

"He's just amazing, for someone who has been through as much as he has - he's still so positive.”

Nola said her best friend Maree Westman shared Samuel's positivity.

Maree was declared cancer free five years ago, but was diagnosed with a rare form of skin cancer in January.

Despite being diagnosed with a rare cancer, Nola said Maree still put others first.

"She's amazing. She's just so strong for so many people, she looks after her family and helps nyone,” Nola said.

"But she's got nothing more to give because all this stuff has been happening to her.”

Maree's skin cancer affected one in 5,000 people, which made her uncertain about her future, but it didn't stop her fighting.

She planned to hold a charity night to raise money for Samuel Johnson's Love Your Sister charity, created in honour of his late sister Connie.

The Gold Logie winning actor, advocate, and recent winner of Dancing with The Stars, is touring Australia in search of the ten millionth dollar he promised to raise in Connie's honour.

Having campaigned at over 800 community events, he has raised just over $9 million, but he insists on being there for the moment his promise is kept.

Queensland is Samuel's first stop on the fundraising trail - he has been in Rockhampton since Wednesday and his next stop is The Water Line Restaurant at Yeppoon on Sunday at 2pm.