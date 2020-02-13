Menu
Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig wants to hear from the Yeppoon business community.
Tell Bill Ludwig what you think

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
13th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
THE business community will be able to have its say when the Livingstone mayor hosts a feedback session tonight.

Promoted as “Let Bill Ludwig know what you think”, the shire’s leader is interested in hearing what business operators think the council should be focusing on over the next four years.

“I’m going to have a number of sessions around the shire - this is the first,” Cr Ludwig (pictured below) said.

“It’s mainly looking to engage the business community of Yeppoon, and I’ll do one in Emu Park as well, in a conversation about what they believe the priorities for the new council should be.”

In an invitation sent out for the event, Cr Ludwig said he wanted to “keep the Capricorn Coast moving ahead.”

The event starts at 5.30pm at The Strand Hotel (upstairs).

