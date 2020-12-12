Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Young student man using smartphone and computer stressed with hand on head, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistake.
Young student man using smartphone and computer stressed with hand on head, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistake.
News

‘Tell me it’s a prank’: Student panic over mass email

by Pete Martinelli
12th Dec 2020 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CLAIMS of hacking have flooded social media after a email informed students state wide that they would miss out on a tertiary admissions rank.

The email was sent by the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre at midnight, and told 24,000 students state wide they were "ineligible" for the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank.

The ATAR is used by universities to help them select students for courses and admission.

So the email caused late night panic among students whose final year in school had been thrown a curve ball by COVID.

"What's this email about being atar ineligible, pls tell me it's a prank," one concerned poster wrote on the QTAC Facebook page.

letterspromo

"You have some explaining to do. What a cruel thing to do to this cohort," another wrote.

One mum vented frustration at the QTAC glitch.

"So you were hacked or you seriously stuffed up," she posted.

"Honestly as a parent I feel so good knowing my child's future is in your hands. Well done... not!"

QTAC has published a statement on its website and expressed its "deepest" apologies.

"QTAC acknowledges this technical error and deeply apologies to our Yr 12 cohort, this has no doubt caused additional anxiety during what has already been a trying year for our school community," QTAC CEO Dr John Griffiths said.

He said the official release of ATAR would occur on Saturday December 19.

 

Did you receive this email? Let us know in the comments below.

Originally published as 'Tell me it's a prank': Student panic over mass email

More Stories

Show More
atar education qtac scam year 12 graduates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Study into Bowen Basin’s gas potential begins

        Premium Content Study into Bowen Basin’s gas potential begins

        Politics The two-year investigation will look at the region’s gas reserves and the jobs that may come with it.

        Rescue helicopter tasked to CQ highway

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter tasked to CQ highway

        Breaking A car is reported to have crashed into a tree west of Rockhampton.

        Car hits tree in Cawarral, four hospitalised

        Premium Content Car hits tree in Cawarral, four hospitalised

        News Two patients had spinal injuries; one was flown to hospital.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Rigged election a farce’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Rigged election a farce’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.