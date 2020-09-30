Tell us your debate questions for Rockhampton’s candidates

QUESTIONS NEEDED: Got a question you'd like us to ask our Rockhampton election candidates for Thursday's debate? Email it through to Leighton.Smith@news.com.au

QUESTIONS NEEDED: Got a question you'd like us to ask our Rockhampton election candidates for Thursday's debate? Email it through to Leighton.Smith@news.com.au

VOTERS are being urged to send in their questions for Thursday night’s Rockhampton candidates debate.

The Queensland Election is just weeks away and The Courier Mail and the Morning Bulletin want to ensure that Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31.

This live streamed debate will provide Queenslanders with the opportunity to hear each candidate’s one-minute pitch and provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to share what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The event will be delivered via StreamYard and streamed live on The Courier Mail and The Morning Bulletin websites from 7.30 – 8pm on Thursday, October 1.

Candidates participating in the debate include LNP’s Tony Hopkins, One Nation’s Torin O’Brien, KAP’s Christian Shepherd, and Legalise Cannabis QLD Laura Barnard.

Incumbent Labor candidate Barry O’Rourke has declined to participate in the debate citing his “absolutely appalling experience” with the way the last Rockhampton candidates debate was conducted at CQUniversity during the 2017 State Election campaign.

DEBATE: Barry O'Rourke (ALP) addresses the 2017 candidates forum at CQ University.

Despite a changed format, editor and debate moderator, he could not be persuaded to change his mind about being involved.

If you have a question you wish to submit, please email it to debate moderator Leighton.Smith@news.com.au or add it in the comments section of this story, or the Facebook comments section.