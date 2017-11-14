Telstra fixes notorious CQ phone blackspot

L-R Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Telstra North Queensland Area Manager Rachel Cliffe and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry at the new mobile phone tower at Mt Charmers. (Rachel is demonstrating the upload and download speeds through the new tower)

L-R Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Telstra North Queensland Area Manager Rachel Cliffe and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry at the new mobile phone tower at Mt Charmers. (Rachel is demonstrating the upload and download speeds through the new tower) Chris Ison ROK141117ctower3

A NOTORIOUS Mount Chalmers blackspot is no more following a milestone move from Telstra.

The township has benefited as round one of the telecommunications giant's black spot program sweeps the country.

Federal MP for Capricornia, Michelle Landry has fought for better communications in the region since her election in 2013.

She said the completion of the new tower was great news for the township as well as the thousand plus vehicles that travel through the area each day.

"This base station will address a known black spot that Livingstone Shire Council estimates affects approximately 114 occupied properties in the area, comprising of farming, grazing and residential homes,” Ms Landry said yesterday.

Ms Landry said the new tower was a team effort between Livingstone Shire Council (who identified the need), the Federal Government who funded the project and Telstra having delivered the infrastructure.

She explained the new tower was not the last for Capricornia and the Federal Government will roll out additional towers under Round Two of the program.

"I've had discussions with Communications Minister Mitch Fifield in regards to communications issues in Capricornia and have been lobbying for more towers in Round Two, throughout Capricornia,” she said.

"Many constituents nominated their areas as needing further coverage and I'm in discussions with the Minister to get the best outcome for Capricornia.”