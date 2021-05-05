Telstra reveals plans to bring call centres back to Aus

The Telstra CEO announced on Monday at Beef Australia the company’s call centres will be moved back to Australia and $200 million will be spent on improving regional mobile coverage.

CEO Andy Penn and networks executive Channa Seneviratne spoke at the Telstra 5G Robotic Arm suite at the expo.

The 5G robotic arm, Rocky, is a whip cracking robot which demonstrates the precision in 5G technology, in partnership with Brisbane company Freelance Robotics.

Participants can have a go at cracking the whip and see the video analytics from the latest technology on display.

“This is quite a cool demonstration, it’s a bit of a fun,” Mr Penn said.

“The purpose of it just to show you how far mobile telecommunications technology has come, particularly with 5G which has infinitely more capacity than earlier versions of the technology, as well as greater capability.”

5G robotic arm on display at Beef Australia

The $200 million is from a co-investment fund to generate investment in improving regional mobile coverage, to run over the next four years.

It would be spent on infrastructure in partnership with governments, local councils and businesses in areas that would otherwise be difficult to gain funding.

This is in addition to the $150 million Telstra previously pledged to invest in the next 12 months.

“We know how important that connectivity is, Australia is a very large sparsely populated topography to actually roll out telecommunications networks,” Mr Penn said.

“We are continuing to roll out towers in conjunction with the mobile blackspot towers, I think we have done 40 to date, and another 30 small cells.

“Of course, as people use the network more and more, it is a pretty insatiable demand so we are working to keep up with that.”

Mr Penn also pledged to bring all Telstra call centres back to Australian soil.

“Roughly by the middle of next year, all calls from our Australian consumer and small business customers will be answered in Australia,” he said.

“As time has moved on and more customers have used digital ways of engaging, ultimately the number of calls that are coming into the call centres is reducing.

“But also the types of calls are changing, customers are asking about technology solutions and how we solve that.”

Telstra can be found on Exhibition Road at Beef Australia, near Rockhampton State High School.