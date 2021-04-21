Menu
Telstra has switched on a new 5G mobile site in Yeppoon. Picture: Contributed
Technology

Telstra switches on 5G network in Yeppoon

Aden Stokes
21st Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Yeppoon residents can expect improved mobile internet speeds, with 5G network towers from Telstra switched on.

The network upgrade means 5G services are now available across large parts of Yeppoon for the first time, bringing faster download speeds, greater capacity during periods of high demand and lower latency.

The upgrade will also deliver improved 4G capacity and speeds in the local area.

“It’s really exciting to roll out Telstra 5G connectivity in Yeppoon, meaning customers with 5G mobile devices can enjoy a better mobile experience,” regional general manager for Telstra in Northern Queensland, Rachel Cliffe, said.

“Telstra has been leading the way in pioneering 5G technology and making that technology available to regional customers. People living in Yeppoon now have a chance to be part of that cutting edge.

“Rolling out Telstra 5G in Yeppoon demonstrates Telstra’s commitment to regional Australia as we expand our 5G network across the country.”

For more information, go to telstra.com/5G.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

