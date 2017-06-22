Telstra 'teething problems' costing Rocky people thousands

Workers install a NBN cabnet at Agnes Street as work started on the roll out in Rockhampton late 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

TELSTRA'S NBN transition bungle has claimed another Rocky CBD business as copper wire is stripped under the Australian Government initiative.

Upon learning of The Two Professor's three-week battle with the communications giant to reconnect their phone and internet, Baxters Real Estate principal Lance Baxter came forward with his own struggle.

Mr Baxter said as of yesterday the Bolsover St business had lost thousands each day as the ticked over to the fifth day without phone, internet or printers.

"We would like to let people know the hard times we have gone through, and let our clients know that it is not poor service from us that has let them down, but the poor service and NBN and Telstra change over has been the cause,” Mr Baxter said yesterday.

"We now can't get anyone to help us, Telstra technicians will not return calls.”

Lance Baxter is fed up as Telstra's NBN rollout leaves him without a phone, internet and printers for the fifth day. Allan Reinikka ROK251115acambrid

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she was aware local businesses were impacted by "teething problems” during the NBN rollout, and encouraged constituents who had trouble resolving their issues with service providers to contact her office.

She assured if the issue originated from NBN, her office would escalate the issue to the government business enterprise.

"The feedback from other electorates is that there are generally issues in the initial rollout phase, and a bit like road works, it does settle down after a few months,” she said.

"I know this doesn't help businesses in the short term,” Ms Landry said.

During her visit to Canberra yesterday, Ms Landry met with NBN Co representatives in Parliament to again raise the issues experienced by Rockhampton locals.

She said the company offered to hold a forum in Rockhampton, and a date would be locked in shortly.

Ms Landry reminded people there were a number of sites to compare price, service and connectivity before signing up to a service provider.

"The NBN team also advised us today to tell the community to ask service providers for details of upload speeds in peak hours and to specifically ask about megabits per second in peak times before deciding on a provider,” she said.

"We will present more on this and provide information on how to best manage the switch at the upcoming forum.”

Ms Landry said it was important "the bureaucrats in Canberra” understand the impact these issues are having on business operations, citing difficulties during and post ex-TC Marcia.

"I raised concerns directly with the Minister for Communication after Cyclone Debbie, and then with Telstra, in the hope of finding a logical solution to communications during disaster,” she said.

"I have also been speaking with the Minister for Regional Australia Fiona Nash about connectivity in the regions and her office is currently working to see improvements.

"My regional colleagues and I have raised this a number of times in the party room and we will continue to make this a matter of high importance.”

Telstra area general manager James Hobbs said they were working closely with Mr Baxter to identify what is causing the disruption to his services.

"We were alerted of his issues on Tuesday and had a tech onsite within 24 hours,” We've been back in touch with the customer today and another tech will attend his premises tomorrow,” Mr Hobbs said.

"A number of external factors can impact a customer's services, such as third party hardware or the building's wiring.”