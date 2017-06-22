Telstra's NBN failure costs Rocky CBD business thousands

DISCONNECTED: The Two Professors co-owner Rory Cremin has spent every day on the phone to Telstra since the phone and internet lines were cut to his Williams St, Rockhampton business during the transition to NBN.

IN an industry where EFTPOS is the heartbeat, a Rockhampton CBD business has fallen victim to Telstra's NBN failure.

For the past week, The Two Professors co-owner Rory Cremin and his staff have been forced to ask customers to cough up cash for their coffee fix after the William St business's phone and internet lines were cut without warning.

In what has become a "frustrating, underwhelming and disappointing” saga, Rory said he spends every day on the phone to Telstra, equalling about 12 hours "without any real results” towards reconnection.

However, late yesterday Telstra confirmed they had reconnected the internet after The Morning Bulletin contacted them early in the day.

Speaking before the reconnection, Rory claims he has instigated all communications, and that most of the time has been spent on hold.

"Telstra decided to disconnect our copper wiring without connecting the NBN, so we were left stranded without any internet or working phone line,” Rory said during the third week without a phone line, and first without internet.

Rory said Telstra's move had cost his business about $5000 due to loss of trade in one week; a massive blow he believes Australia's leading communication provider should compensate.

With no end in sight, Rory's frustration over the company's processes continue to mount, but he applauds his staff and thanks loyal customers who have handled the bungle.

"We are fortunate in the fact we have a lot of loyal customers which are willing to bring cash, and the ATMs are close, but a lot of people have been in a rush,” he said.

"The staff have been excellent, they have dealt with the problem and are courteous telling customers we don't have any EFTPOS facilities.

"We are trying to say we will make coffee when you get money out, which seems to be working.”

NBN Co senior corporate affairs manager Kylie Lindsay explained NBN was a service which Telstra sold to their customers, so she could not comment on the specific case.

Rory said the ideal outcome would be for business to return to normal as soon as possible, and for his ordeal to instigate changes to Telstra's processes so other businesses do not suffer.

"It is key for them to get a process in place which means this can't happen to other businesses, if there's one thing to come out of all of this it would be that,” he said.

"But they need to improve their system and their management line in order to create an operation which runs smoothly and transition into NBN without any problems.”

A Telstra spokesperson yesterday said this was "definitely not the experience we want for our customers connecting to the NBN”, and apologised for the inconvenience.

"We've spoken to him (Rory Cremin) and confirmed his internet is now working and we are working quickly to resolve the remaining issues,” the spokesperson said.