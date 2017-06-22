25°
News

Telstra's NBN failure costs Rocky CBD business thousands

Amber Hooker
| 22nd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
DISCONNECTED: The Two Professors co-owner Rory Cremin has spent every day on the phone to Telstra since the phone and internet lines were cut to his Williams St, Rockhampton business during the transition to NBN.
DISCONNECTED: The Two Professors co-owner Rory Cremin has spent every day on the phone to Telstra since the phone and internet lines were cut to his Williams St, Rockhampton business during the transition to NBN. Matty Holdsworth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN an industry where EFTPOS is the heartbeat, a Rockhampton CBD business has fallen victim to Telstra's NBN failure.

For the past week, The Two Professors co-owner Rory Cremin and his staff have been forced to ask customers to cough up cash for their coffee fix after the William St business's phone and internet lines were cut without warning.

In what has become a "frustrating, underwhelming and disappointing” saga, Rory said he spends every day on the phone to Telstra, equalling about 12 hours "without any real results” towards reconnection.

However, late yesterday Telstra confirmed they had reconnected the internet after The Morning Bulletin contacted them early in the day.

Speaking before the reconnection, Rory claims he has instigated all communications, and that most of the time has been spent on hold.

"Telstra decided to disconnect our copper wiring without connecting the NBN, so we were left stranded without any internet or working phone line,” Rory said during the third week without a phone line, and first without internet.

Rory said Telstra's move had cost his business about $5000 due to loss of trade in one week; a massive blow he believes Australia's leading communication provider should compensate.

With no end in sight, Rory's frustration over the company's processes continue to mount, but he applauds his staff and thanks loyal customers who have handled the bungle.

"We are fortunate in the fact we have a lot of loyal customers which are willing to bring cash, and the ATMs are close, but a lot of people have been in a rush,” he said.

"The staff have been excellent, they have dealt with the problem and are courteous telling customers we don't have any EFTPOS facilities.

"We are trying to say we will make coffee when you get money out, which seems to be working.”

NBN Co senior corporate affairs manager Kylie Lindsay explained NBN was a service which Telstra sold to their customers, so she could not comment on the specific case.

Rory said the ideal outcome would be for business to return to normal as soon as possible, and for his ordeal to instigate changes to Telstra's processes so other businesses do not suffer.

"It is key for them to get a process in place which means this can't happen to other businesses, if there's one thing to come out of all of this it would be that,” he said.

"But they need to improve their system and their management line in order to create an operation which runs smoothly and transition into NBN without any problems.”

A Telstra spokesperson yesterday said this was "definitely not the experience we want for our customers connecting to the NBN”, and apologised for the inconvenience.

"We've spoken to him (Rory Cremin) and confirmed his internet is now working and we are working quickly to resolve the remaining issues,” the spokesperson said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Gracemere to start seeing flowing infrastructure injection

Gracemere to start seeing flowing infrastructure injection

Latest addition to Cedric Archer Park to help boost Gracemere's long awaited share of the government investment pie.

CQ couple lose mining giant's $1M-plus compo offer, sue lawyer for negligence

A CQ grazing couple have sued their lawyer, claiming he cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars due to "negligence".

Graziers claim lawyers 'negligence' cost them big in BMA legal feud.

Wimbledon awaits: Rocky girl on cusp of stardom

Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders of Australia jump for joy after their doubles final win in Nottingham.

Breakthrough win puts former CQ girl on centre stage

Teen Rocky ice addict choked woman until she was 'dead weight'

Generic stock photo domestic violence. Photo Contributed

The 19-year-old only released his grip when she "became dead weight”

Local Partners

Business makes huge deal to pump $50K into Yeppoon school

The five year deal will include $25,000 for capital works to improve facilities

Night time roadworks to impact North Rocky drivers

Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson

Roadworks start this weekend

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Proudman sisters return to our screens, but their lives aren’t slowing down in this season’s Offspring storyline.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Stars on way as Rocky's $4M entertainment centre opens in months

L-R Builder Brad Ganter of Mikasa Developments and Brad Korte at Korte's Resort in Parkhurst where they are exapanding the site to include a 500-seat function venue.

SECRET'S OUT: New venue will hold 500 people, and generate many jobs

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Noosa eatery named Queensland's best restaurant

BEST RESTAURANT: Noosa's Wasabi fine-dining restaurant and bar has been named Queensland's best restaurant.

Fine dining bar and restaurant named Queensland's best

Move Straight In

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Giving you a fantastic family home, perfectly positioned in the heart of Gracemere, offering you and your family total convenience. You will find this spacious...

Highset Home Built-in Under With Kitchenette

17 Harriette Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $279,000

For those in need of a granny flat you simply can't go past 17 Harriette Street. Underneath has been enclosed with a 2 sizeable storage rooms that could be used as...

IT&#39;S GOT THE LOT AND A LOT TO GIVE

140 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $389,000

Let's start by simply highlighting some of the attributes: 3 spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. Open plan lounge and dining rooms, making entertaining a...

The Ultimate Acreage Property- Stunning 2 Storey Brick Home

4 Carol Court, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 3 $547,000

STOP LOOKING - This is YOUR FAMILY'S Ultimate Acreage Property - at Glenlee, showcasing- -Stunning 2 Storey Brick Family Home on 4006m2, with 2 Street Access.

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

Stunning, Ultra Modern, Luxury Living With Huge Shed On 923m2 -Forest Park Estate

89 Bramble Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $599,000

Amazing in Design, Brilliant in Presentation and Sensational in its Ambience, this is THE Ultimate Property for YOUR Family-a Stunning Home PLUS Huge Shed - 9m x...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

First Home Buyers are eligible for the $20,000 First Home Owners Grant! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

All the Work is DONE

174 Wooster Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity! This well presented lowset brick home would be perfect for the first home buyer or investor situated in Berserker, with only...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!