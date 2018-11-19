Temperatures heat up across CQ this weekend

The mercury will touch 40C this weekend.

DESPITE the cooler start to the week, temperatures are expected to pick up across the region, with some towns nearing 40 degrees on the weekend.

Today Rockhampton was 29 degrees, Yeppoon was 26, Moranbah was 31 and Emerald was 31.

This will pick up to 31 degrees for Rockhampton, 33 degrees for Moranbah and 33 degrees for Emerald tomorrow.

On Wednesday, the heat will turn up again to 35 degrees for Rockhampton, 29 degrees for Yeppoon, 38 degrees for Moranbah and 36 degrees for Emerald.

Longreach had a hot start to the week, with 37 degrees on Monday. With the predicted rainfall during the middle of the week, the mercury will drop to a cooler 31 degrees on Thursday. On Sunday Longreach will peak to 40 degrees.

Moranbah will see one of the hottest weekends, with temperatures climbing from 33 degrees today and to 42 degrees on Sunday.

"Temperatures are warming up as the next trough system approaches from the west,” Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said.

BoM meteorologist David Crock said Longreach's average for November is 36 and Moranbah's is 33.

"Most of CQ is well above average and will ease mid next week,” he said.

Temperatures in CQ this weekend

Rockhampton - 37 Saturday and 41 Sunday

Emerald - 36 Saturday and 40 Sunday

Biloela - 35 Saturday and 39 Sunday

Yeppoon - 31 Saturday and 35 Sunday

Longreach - 39 Saturday and 40 Sunday

Moranbah - 39 Saturday and 42 Sunday

Blackwater - 37 Saturday and 40 Sunday