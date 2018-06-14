Menu
Temperatures set to drop across Capricornia

Sean Fox
by
14th Jun 2018 4:10 PM

CAPRICORNIA residents can expect to slip their scuffs back on their feet as cooler temperatures return to the region.

Aditi Sheran from the Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures will start to drop across the Capricornia region from tomorrow.

Ms Sheran said temperatures will be much cooler from Sunday onwards.

In Rockhampton, minimum temperatures will reach 7C on Monday and 5C on Tuesday while maximums for those two days will be 22C - the lowest maximum throughout the week.

Weather in Yeppoon will be similar to chilly Rockhampton.

Yeppoon will feel minimum temperatures of 9C on Monday and 8C on Tuesday.

A maximum of 19C will be felt in the coastal town for both these days.

Minimum temperatures in Emerald will reach 5CC on Monday and 4C on Tuesday.

A maximum of 20CC will be felt on those days which is the coolest maximum across the week.

Biloela will reach minimum temperatures of 2C on Monday and 1C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The lowest maximum temperatures across the week will be 19C on Monday and 20C on Tuesday.

capricornia temperatures tmbcommunity tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

