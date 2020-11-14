Menu
Queensland temperatures have soared, and will continue to rise as a five-day heatwave sets in, with the mercury tipped to go as high as 42C
Weather

Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Nov 2020 12:53 PM
Queensland temperatures have shot more than five degrees above the monthly average as a four-day heatwave sets in - and high humidity levels have the southeast feeling even hotter again.

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday warned the state of a "stifling" heatwave that would see temperatures "punch through the 40 mark" in parts of Queensland.

Brisbane had already reached its forecast maximum temperature of 31C before midday today - some 6C above its November average.

Forecaster Pieter Claassen said high humidity had raised apparent temperatures even further, to a "muggy" 33C.

"With that humidity and the heat it does feel pretty gross outside," he said.

"It feels like temperature's been above 30 degrees for much of the day today … from midmorning upwards"

"Ipswich is the hottest so far across the south east … 33 degrees, we are forecasting 38C for them today," Mr Claassen said.

"(Sunshine) Coast airport looks particularly hot … 32 degrees, that's pretty hot for the coastline."

The mercury rose on the Gold Coast too, with temperatures reaching 31.4C at around 11.30am today.

Ashara Massignani 17 from the Gold Coast beats the heat at the Spit with Hooch. Pics Adam Head
Ashara Massignani 17 from the Gold Coast beats the heat at the Spit with Hooch. Pics Adam Head

The bureau is not expecting any records to be broken by the heatwave, but hot temperatures are expected to "persist for the next several days until Wednesday when we get a change coming through".

Temperatures around the southeast are expected to remain 5-7C above average, while further inland - around the Birdsville region - the bureau expects the mercury to rise as high as 42C.

"That's similar to how far above average we are for the southeast," Mr Claassen said.

Originally published as Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

