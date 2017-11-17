Temperatures to rise across Capricornia ahead of drenching

Notoriously hot and dry town, Birdsville, copped most of its dose of a massive rain-bearing trough as it moved eastward overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. Olivia Corcoran O'Neill reported 19mm in Birdsville overnight after a big storm came through and dumped most in one hit; 24mm total. Her photo of youngsters enjoying the rain received a lot of love with 283 reactions.

Notoriously hot and dry town, Birdsville, copped most of its dose of a massive rain-bearing trough as it moved eastward overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. Olivia Corcoran O'Neill reported 19mm in Birdsville overnight after a big storm came through and dumped most in one hit; 24mm total. Her photo of youngsters enjoying the rain received a lot of love with 283 reactions. Olivia Corcoran O'Neill

COOLER than average November temperatures (31°C) have lingered over Central Queensland, but things are about to heat up.

A section of the 3000km rain-bearing trough has slowly moved its way eastward across the state, and is expected to hit Capricornia today and into tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorology Lauren Pattie said it was normal for the mercury to rise as a trough approaches, and for temperatures to cool once it passes.

A cool air mass has remained over the district for about 1.5 weeks which accounts for the colder weather, and is expected to keep the temperature around 27-28°C to a maximum 30°C.

This is expected to up to 33°C come Saturday as patchy rainfall hits Rockhampton and the southern Capricornia district Friday into the weekend.

Julie Allen shared this image to Who Got The Rain? Facebook page following 59 mm, Tarcombe SW of Longreach. Julie Allen

The combination of a surface and upper trough will bring increased shower activity across the weekend, easing off into Sunday though there is a chance of a thunderstorm.

Ms Pattie said because rainfall will be isolated, totals aren't expected to reach high figures.

"For most people just very cloudy type day, by Monday it does ease off,” she said.

"Showers about particularly in the morning, easing.”

Kelvin Baillie: Good run in the creek this morning. Corona Stn , Longreach. Shared to Who Got the Rain? Facebook page on November 10. Kelvin Baillie

Ms Pattie said isolated storms remained around the Longreach area yesterday and social media reports of falls have hit Who Got The Rain? Facebook page since November 10.

Though the Bureau of Meteorology only recorded 3.6mm, Julie Eggerling yesterday reported 18mm at Wynn Downs, south-west of Longreach following 42mm last week.

Further east, if you're looking to hit the water off the Capricorn Coast swells were less than 0.5m as at 3pm yesterday.

Come Monday afternoon in-shore swells are expected to reach 0.5m and 1-1.5m offshore.

Far offshore in the south-east quarter of the Capricornia district, swells will reach about 2m.

"A little further forward probably the same sort of set-up; potentially by the time you get into Tuesday, a little bit more on the beach around the 1m mark.

"About 2m offshore southern waters.”

Similar swells are expected across Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The reef does dampen things a lot... most does stay away from the coast.”