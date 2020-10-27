Temporary closure for North Rockhampton road

Lakes Creek Rd will be temporarily closed to all vehicles and pedestrians from Friday. Picture: Chris Ison

Lakes Creek Rd will be temporarily closed to all vehicles and pedestrians from Friday. Picture: Chris Ison

ROCKHAMPTON residents are advised that part of Lakes Creek Rd will be temporarily closed to all vehicles and pedestrians from Friday for the replacement of Frenchman’s Creek bridge.

According to The Department of Transport and Main Roads, the road will be closed at Frenchman’s Creek from 7am October 30 to 7am November 2.

The pedestrian access was closed last Wednesday and will remain closed until November 9.

The work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs project.

During this time, traffic will be diverted as per the detour map (see below).

Road trains will not be operating during the closure.

Detour map for general traffic. Picture: Contributed

All B-doubles and vehicles over 4.3 metres will be diverted via Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd and Tanby Rd.

The heavy vehicle detour ends at St Christophers Chapel Rd due to Queensland Rail work at Dorly St rail crossing from 6am, October 31 to 7am, November 2.

Detour map for heavy vehicles. Picture: Contributed

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all road direction signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.