Temps plummet as CQ's roller coaster winter continues

KEEP WARM: The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cold nights and hot days.

WINTER in Capricornia has been a roller-coaster ride so far this year with temperatures sky rocketing and plummeting day-to-day.

Despite signs the cool nights and mornings were behind us, temperatures dipped again overnight with residents waking up shivering across the region today.

In Rockhampton, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded a low of 6.7 degrees just before 7am and further west, this reporter recorded a temperature of 4 degrees at Gracemere around 6am.

In Biloela, the temperature plummeted to 0.5 with an apparent temperature of -2.2 while in Yeppoon, temps dipped to around 10 degrees.

Despite lows between 9-13 degrees forecast for Rockhampton over the next week, the mercury is forecast to crack 29-30 degrees during the day next week.

In Biloela, lows between 4-9 degrees will pair with highs of 26-31 degrees.

BOM say the strange weather is the product of a slow moving high pressure system over New South Wales which is extending a firm ridge and a dry air mass into Queensland.

"The high will move slowly eastwards across southeastern Australia before moving into the Tasman Sea late on Thursday,” BOM say.

"Widespread morning frosts are expected through the southern interior and central and southeastern inland parts on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

"A surface trough is likely to enter the southwest of the state early on Friday and move east across the southern interior during the day.

"Daytime temperatures above the average are expected over southern parts on Thursday and Friday ahead of the surface trough, with above average daytime temperatures expected to remain above the average for much of the state into the weekend.”