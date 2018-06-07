Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new lagoon at the Yeppoon Foreshore attracts plenty of visitors on opening day with the temperature around 26 degrees..
The new lagoon at the Yeppoon Foreshore attracts plenty of visitors on opening day with the temperature around 26 degrees.. Shayla Bulloch
Weather

Temps warm up for balmy winter weekend in CQ

Shayla Bulloch
by
7th Jun 2018 11:25 AM

NOT too hot and not too cold.

These are the perfect conditions Central Queenslanders will feel this weekend, making it prime time to get outdoors and enjoy the cooler months.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a hint of cloud will stick around all weekend with Yeppoon and Rockhampton reaching a maximum of 24°C and 28°C on Sunday.

This welcomed heat comes after the region endured a number of cold snaps were temperatures dropped to single-figures at the end of May.

Minimum temperatures around the region are looking around the average for the weekend though with a minimum of 13°C overnight on Sunday.

Maximum temperature averages for this month around the Central Queensland area.
Maximum temperature averages for this month around the Central Queensland area. BOM

Light winds will blow through from the south-east on both Saturday and Sunday between 5km/h and 11km/h, making a day on the water bliss.

Central Highlands residents will get the chance to warm up with overnight temperatures in Emerald increasing to 12°C from a chilly 4.8°C recorded last Sunday.

WEEKEND TEMPERATURES

Yeppoon- Friday 23°C, Saturday 23°C, Sunday 24°C.

Rockhampton- Friday 26°C, Saturday 26°C, Sunday 28°C.

Blackwater- Friday 25°C, Saturday 26°C, Sunday 27°C.

Springsure- Friday 24°C, Saturday 25°C, Sunday 26°C.

Emerald- Friday 25°C, Saturday 26°C, Sunday 27°C.

Rolleston- Friday 24°C, Saturday 25°C, Sunday 26°C.

Barcaldine- Friday 26°C, Saturday 26°C, Sunday 28°C.

bureau of meteorology capricorn coast tmbweather weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Prestigious homes for sale in premier Rocky area

    premium_icon GALLERY: Prestigious homes for sale in premier Rocky area

    Property SALES in the highly sought-after suburb have increased recently with some homes only on the market for a few weeks.

    • 7th Jun 2018 10:36 AM
    Race against time to catch arsonist after dozens of CQ fires

    premium_icon Race against time to catch arsonist after dozens of CQ fires

    Crime Police issue warning as danger to public increases following blazes

    Books to brewing: Class is in for Rocky's crafty foxes

    premium_icon Books to brewing: Class is in for Rocky's crafty foxes

    Community HOW a pair of teachers traded the classroom for the brewery

    Duo's 'cowardly' revenge attack causes $7k facial injuries

    premium_icon Duo's 'cowardly' revenge attack causes $7k facial injuries

    Crime 'You stood around like a dingo watching someone go in for the kill'

    Local Partners