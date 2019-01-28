Menu
CRASH: Two rescue helicopters were required after a rollover in a Somerset town yesterday evening. Tobi Loftus
News

Seven people hospitalised in two choppers after rollover

Dominic Elsome
by
28th Jan 2019 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM

TEN patients were assessed by paramedics after a single vehicle rollover in the Somerset region yesterday.

Eight Queensland Ambulance Service units were required to treat patients suffering from multiple injuries in a variety of conditions at Linville, after a vehicle rolled on George Street at 5.22pm.

Two rescue helicopters were also required.

Two patients were flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in serious conditions.

A further two patients in serious but stable conditions were transported by helicopter to Sunshine University Hospital.

Two children were taken in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital, and another adult was transported in a stable condition to Esk Hospital.

Gatton Star

