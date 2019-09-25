Ten teams hit the greens for season of Jack Attack

LAWN BOWLS: The latest season of Jack Attack has proven a big hit again at the Rockhampton Bowls Club.

Ten teams are vying for the Capricornia Shield in the tournament designed specifically for non-bowlers.

Games are played each Friday night from 7-9pm, with the last night of competition this Friday.

Club chairman Peter Tyler said Jack Attack was the new exciting way to play barefoot bowls. Games are played over two tie breaker sets of five ends each set. Teams of three play with two bowls each, however a team can play with up to five players using the substitution rules.

Tyler said the top two sides at the end of play on the last night would then face off for the Capricornian Shield.

“Apart from having their team name engraved on the shield, the winners will receive trophies while players from the runner-up team will receive medallions,” he said.

Tyler said the next season of Jack Attack, which would run for eight weeks, would start in early February 2020.

”If you have never bowled before or don’t think you are any good, don’t worry,” he said.

“You are playing against other non-bowlers which ensures a level playing field.

“It’s about having fun while at the same time learning a new competitive sport.

“You will find it’s a young person’s sport that older people play.”

To register for the next season visit the club’s Facebook page and download the Jack Attack nomination form or phone 4922 1685 or 0409 485 818 for further details.