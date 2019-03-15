Ten-year-old takes part in the World's Greatest Shave

BRAVE DECISION: Zoe Williams will take part in The World's Greatest Shave this weekend.

A YOUNG girl who just wants to help save lives is cutting her hair this weekend as part of the World's Greatest Shave.

Ten-year-old Rockhampton girl Zoe Williams, who loves to draw art, play tennis and learn Japanese, says she wants to be a paramedic one day.

"I just want to help people and save lives,” she said.

"I feel bad when I see people in pain and lose their lives.

"I want to help them any way I can, by cutting my hair for example.”

Zoe, who is in Year 5 at Frenchville State School, said the World's Greatest Shave was something she had wanted to do for a couple of years now.

"I saw a program on television where kids were donating their hair to be made into wigs,” she said.

"I have seen people who have gone bald and I feel bad they have lost their hair.

"They can't enjoy hair as much as other people can.”

She said she did have family members who had and are suffering from cancer, namely her granddad who is fighting cancer and grandma who is a breast cancer survivor.

This will be the first time her long blonde hair, which falls to just below her waist, would be cut.

"I've never fully had my hair cut before, only trimmed,” she said.

"I wanted to shave it bald, Dad was all right with it, but since I do dance I need to have a bun. It's one of the requirements, so I am just going to cut it short.

"I'm keen to see what it looks like short. I am hoping they can make it a bob cut like Jodie Whittaker, the 13th doctor from Doctor Who.

"A little part of me is having second thoughts, but I am still excited. I know it's going towards a good cause.

"I will be donating my hair to make a wig.”

Zoe account was only set up last Thursday night and already she has raised $1164.50, smashing her goal of $560.

"I am really grateful for the money everyone has raised,” she said.

Zoe said her parents had been her biggest supporters.

Her father, Robert Williams, said he was proud of his daughter.

"I am proud she is doing it,” he said.

"She spoke about wanting to take part about six months ago and I didn't want to do anything about it then because kids change their mind in the blink of an eye.

"I didn't want her to chop off all her lovely hair and then regret it.

"But, for the last six months she has retained that this is what she wanted to do.”

Mr Williams, who is the owner of Millennium Comics and Collectables, said he had decided to join his daughter and also take part in the World's Greatest Shave.

"I decided I would join to support her,” he said.

"She's cutting her hair and I am going to shave mine - I don't have a lot of hair to shave.

"If I reach my $560 goal then I'll shave my beard as well.

"It's fantastic that people have gotten behind the both of us.”

So far, Mr Williams has raised $295.21 for the cause.

The 46-year-old Rockhampton man said they were also holding auctions to help raise extra funds.

"We raised $205 for Zoe at last Saturday's auction,” he said.

"We have our final auction tomorrow night. Hopefully we will raise $400 through the auctions. $5 per item sold goes toward Zoe.”

Tomorrow night's auction will be livestreamed at 7.30pm. Up for grabs will be 40 POPs from both Funko Store exclusives and Signature pops. For more information see the Millennium Collectables - Comics Facebook page.

Zoe and her dad will be taking part in the World's Greatest Shave this Sunday at 11am at Toyworld.