Prison for ‘maniac’ in road trip nightmare

Marcus Allyn Keith Martin pleaded guilty to rape and deprivation of liberty charges over horror roadtrip through regional Queensland.

Marcus Allyn Keith Martin pleaded guilty to rape and deprivation of liberty charges over horror roadtrip through regional Queensland.

"PSYCHOTIC" and "maniacal" kidnapper and rapist Marcus Martin will spend at least eight years in jail for his torment of an English backpacker.

Marcus Allyn Keith Martin, now 25, was sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape and 26 other charges and has been declared a serious violent offender. He must serve 80 per cent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Martin met the woman, then 22, in the Cairns drug scene during 2017. She has since gone public about surviving Martin.

"They were both selling the drug ice and decided to collaborate and work together," Josh Trevino, defending, said.

They almost immediately began an intimate, "dysfunctional relationship."

Martin, already a hardcore user of methylamphetamines, had spiralled since the recent murder of his mother.

He became "paranoid, psychotic and aggressive" toward the woman.

For 30 days from February 28, 2017, Martin beat, raped and strangled his girlfriend, telling her to "sleep now" as she lost consciousness.

He forced her on a road trip marked by physical, psychological and sexual abuse during which he destroyed her passport, phone and birth control pills so he could keep her helpless in his thrall.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane said Martin was at his most "maniacal" at Goldsborough, where he broke the complainant's nose and repeatedly raped her.

"You exerted control and domination through physical abuse and torment ... psychological, emotional humiliation and degradation," Judge Morzone said.

The road trip ended at Mitchell, east of Roma, when police hauled Martin out from the footrest of his victim's car.

Martin, pleaded guilty in the Cairns District Court last year to the charges.

The defendant - appearing via video link from custody - sat motionless during the hearing.

Judge Morzone declared the 815 days Martin had spent in custody as time served.