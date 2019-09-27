Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Tenants leave trail of destruction in rented home

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au
27th Sep 2019 3:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOMEOWNER was left devastated after his rental property in Acacia Hills was trashed to the tune of about $10,000.

The homeowner, who did not want to be named, was working interstate when his tenants of 14 months stopped paying rent and answering calls.

He returned to find his property ruined.

"I've had to quit my job and come back to sort out my house," he said. The damage included a broken fridge, dishwasher, rangehood, stove, dryer and vanity unit.

One Territorian was left devastated after rogue tenants caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to his rental property. Picture: Supplied
One Territorian was left devastated after rogue tenants caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to his rental property. Picture: Supplied

 

Three internal doors were damaged and an external door was pried open with a metal bar, after the homeowner locked out the tenants.

All of their belongings were abandoned, several walls were spray-painted and damaged and at one point the tennant's horse was let inside.

"They blamed the horse for running through it," he said.

Bolts were placed into the concrete floor, a television screen was cracked and the tenants left a $5500 Power & Water bill.

The homeowner said he hadn't had problems with the tenants before.

"They were messy on the outside, I told them to tidy up but apart from that," he said.

 

One Territorian was left devastated after rogue tenants caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to his rental property. Picture: Supplied
One Territorian was left devastated after rogue tenants caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to his rental property. Picture: Supplied

 

"We've cleaned the whole joint up now. We took 13 loads of rubbish to the dump."

The man said he also had to get a trucking company to remove other rubbish.

The homeowner took to social media to share the damage, where Territorians helped him locate the tenants and offered to help with the damage.

"Thank you to everybody … for helping us out with the cleaning," he said.

"Everybody's been so helpful."

He didn't plan to rent his property out again.

"I'm fixing the house up and moving back in myself," he said.

"I definitely won't be doing it again unless its through a real estate company."

He advised people to rent their homes through a property agency.

"Go through a real estate agent," he said.

"Don't do it by yourself. And have landlord insurance."

More Stories

destruction home property rental tenants

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Police still searching for a man who fled from crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police still searching for a man who fled from crash

    News Police remain in pursuit of a man who fled the scene after crashing his car into a power pole at a busy intersection in Frenchville

    Rockhampton blanketed in smoke with fire burning in the east

    premium_icon Rockhampton blanketed in smoke with fire burning in the east

    News Fire crews are on scene working to contain a vegetation fire burning at Keppel...

    Region’s water security impacted by changes to Rookwood Weir

    Region’s water security impacted by changes to Rookwood Weir

    News Research has revealed Rockhampton’s water security to be vulnerable.

    Close watch on park after magpie attack

    premium_icon Close watch on park after magpie attack

    Council News Mum makes change after taking action following son’s magpie attack