Tender documents reveals plans for Rocky motorsport precinct

A SITE for a permanent multi use motorsports precinct has been narrowed down to a location 15km south of Rockhampton.

Sports considering for the precinct include speedway (cars and bikes), motocross, 4WD track, driver school, rally track and touring car and drift track.

The Morning Bulletin obtained copies of the tender documents released this month by Rockhampton Region Council.

Rockhampton Regional Council put a call out to landholders in October last year (prior to the election) for suitable locations.

“Even though Council doesn’t have money in its forward budget for the development of this site – we are still keen to secure the land if possible because we know how hard it is to find a site that is suitable, “Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

“It’s a bit of a catch 22 because we need to work up designs to be able to go out to formal consultation prior to a possible purchase of the site.

“This tender will be for a fairly high level design so that we then have something to show the community.”

The documents revealed council has identified a preferred site, a 300 hectare site that council is looking at using 100 hectares. The site is located 15km south of Rockhampton in a rural area, mainly used for grazing and relatively flat, close to a major order road.

It is noted in the document council is unable to release the location due to confidentiality.

Although council are not able to reveal the loaction, a site 15km south of the city near the Bruce Hwy suggests it’s in the locality of Midgee or Bouldercombe.

The project is intended to provide a master plan for a multi-use motorsports precinct that will cater for current and future motorsport needs for the region.

The precinct will need to have facilities that will attract and accommodate growth for the region.

It is planned the precinct would leverage off current or proposed major sporting activities such as RockyNats.

The tender requires the development of a master plan, including conceptual and staging plans, governance and funding framework and business case development framework.

There is a preference on using local contractors with the Rockhampton and Central Queensland region.

The initial first stage is the design and construction of a speedway facility to cater for local, regional and international events.

Ancillary facilities would also be included such as camping, overflow car parking (for major events), office and administration (including event management), hospitality, servicing and business.

A draft master plan is required to be released to the public no later than September 2020 and completion of the project by November 2020.

Once council finalises the contract to purchase the site, then key external stakeholders such

as the surrounding residents and motor sporting associations and clubs will be involved in the

engagement process.

It is planned existing motorsport activities within the region would transition to the site so they would all have one centralised location.

Background of the project notes the existing motorsport facilities are inappropriately located, subject to flooding, sensitive land use activities or accessibility issues, lack suitable infrastructure or required additional land for expansion.

Some of facilities will need to be replaced or upgraded in the next two to five years and an investment now would resolve the need to invest in other facilities.

It is further mentioned there is a growing need to redevelop the Rockhampton Showgrounds site, which contains the Rockhampton speedway. By freeing up the showground the site, it could be redeveloped and provide for the necessary future facilities for sporting, entertainment and event activities (such as Beef Australia).

Tenders close on May 27 with the contract to be awarded in June.