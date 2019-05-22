Menu
Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay St.
Tender for new art gallery down to three final companies

vanessa jarrett
by
22nd May 2019 1:00 PM
THREE COMPANIES have been shortlisted for work on Rockhampton's new art gallery.

An update of the project's status was provided in council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Works are now underway with Ergon for the infrastructure.

The demolition and additional storm water protection works for the East St buildings have been completed.

The final design was completed in April.

The new art gallery is proposed to be a three storey structure with around 4700m2 gross floor area built over 212 and 214 Quay St sites.

A section of 220 Quay St will be a delivery dock.

Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay Ln.
The building is to include a double volume exhibition space, retail and cafe spaces, flexible multi-purpose area, administration, storage and back of house areas.

A council staff member noted at the meeting three companies have been short listed and are coming back with prices.

There has been communication with the shortlisted tenderers with lots of questions and going through the design.

The project budget is $31.5m, subject to funding.

$3.2million has been spent on the project so far.

Work is expected to start at the end of July, after Rockhampton River Festival on July 11 to 14.

SEE HERE: Last year's Rockhampton River Festival gallery

The construction is expected to finish about mid-year 2021.

