Building C is four storeys with 36 one-bedroom residential aged care suites.
Tender released for $44m development at aged care facility

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 9:15 AM
TENDERS for the new $44 million development at a South Rockhampton aged care facility are set to close today (November 19).

The development will take place at Benevolent Living, formerly Benevolent Aged Care, at their West St site.

Benevolent Living's Jamie Langdon (Marketing and Communications Officer), Alison Moss (CEO) and Kevin Hogan (chair) look at drawings of the new $44,000,000 seniors living project.
The works were approved in October 2019 and will include three main residential buildings between three and five storeys high.

There would be 158 new residential units, a town centre precinct with a coffee shop, store, hairdresser and beauty therapist, gym, chapel and clubhouse and community gardens and spaces.

Construction company FKG Group have published the tender and stated it might be split in two contracts.

Design images released by Benevolent for their $44m development at their West St aged care facility.
Stage one is for the main works with building A and associated services, portion of courtyard A, new West St entry driveway and drop off area with service diversions and refurbishment works to Jean May, Lyn McLean and Jack Fleming wings.

The second stage includes the demolition of the power building, building and courtyard B, laundry and kitchen building and driveway, lookout courtyard and Jack Fleming wing refurbishment works.

Renders of building B which will be five storey with 40 two and three-bedroom individual living units.
All trades are required for the tender from landscaping, roofing, painting, earthworks, demolition, concrete and more.

The development is arts-themed and has an emphasis on bringing the community and residents together as the town square will have space for local musicians and a gallery walkway for local artists to display their work.

The new Benevolent Living facility on West St will have a huge focus on community spaces so residents can interact with the public.
The overall capacity of residents at the facility would be raised to 230.

Construction is expected to be spread over four years.

