Tenders called for $12m upgrade to landmark Rocky building

ONE of Rockhampton's most prominent buildings is set to receive a $12m facelift.

Tenders are now open for a much needed upgrade of the city's courthouse.

The planned upgrade will provide a big boost to economy with local sub-contractors and tradies urged to be part of this project

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke says he hopes local businesses and workers will benefit from the $12 million upgrade of Rockhampton Courthouse.

"Tenders have now been called and work is scheduled to start in October and be complete by October 2019," Mr O'Rourke said.

"The upgrade is expected to support 19 full-time equivalent jobs this financial year and another 14 in 2019-20.

"That's a significant boost to Rockhampton's economy and local sub-contractors and tradies have every chance to be part of this project."

Rockhampton Court House.

Mr O'Rourke said the State Government's charter of local content was built into the tender to encourage the use of local businesses and sub-contractors wherever possible.

"Construction companies have until mid-August to tender for the project to comprehensively revamp the existing courthouse," he said.

"The work will include new glazing, improved access for people with disabilities, upgrading of air conditioning and enclosing a number of balcony areas as well as replacement of the roof and façade.

"Almost $500,000 has already been invested on design and documentation."

Mr O'Rourke said while the courthouse was able to function it had been subject to water damage and general wear.

"When the work is complete Rockhampton's court users and community will have the modern facilities they deserve and a building that can serve our city for decades."

The courthouse has finalised over 11,500 matters in the last two years.

The State Government is investing in court infrastructure across Queensland.

A $31.6 million five-year program is under way to expand and upgrade audio-visual equipment in courthouses to improve efficiency and provide greater flexibility to vulnerable or remote witnesses.