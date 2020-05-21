Tenders open for Gracemere’s replacement fire station

STEP CLOSER: Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and QFES Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber look forward to the construction of Gracemere’s new fire station.

GRACEMERE’S $2.2 million state-of-the-art new fire and rescue station has taken a step closer to reality.

After plans to build the new replacement facility were revealed in 2018, the project has now gone out to tender for design and construction.

Queensland’s Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the $2.2 million Fire and Rescue Service station was due to be built in Gracemere by June 2021.

“This station will replace the existing facility Queensland Fire and Emergency Services shares with Queensland Ambulance Service and will solely accommodate Fire and Rescue operations,” Mr Crawford said.

“The new station will feature two engine bays to meet the current and future demands of the region and ­ensure QFES can continue to maintain an excellent fire and emergency service response.

“A tender for construction of the station was released on May 8 and is due to close on June 4.

“The tender is expected to be awarded in July 2020.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke welcomed the Queensland Government’s funding for the replacement auxiliary fire station.

“With this project now going to tender we will see more jobs created sooner in Gracemere,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Having dedicated staff in Gracemere will also mean our community is in safe hands in times of emergency.”

On the north side, there is still uncertainty regarding the fate of the North Rockhampton Fire Station given its proximity to the planned entrance of the Rockhampton Ring Road.

QFES is liaising with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to determine what effect the North Rockhampton Ring Road alignment may have on QFES operations.

If you are interested in tendering for the Gracemere Fire and Rescue Station, applications close on June 4 at 2pm.

Visit QBuild website at:

etender.hpw.qld.gov.au/public/ TenderDetailsActive.aspx?listingPage=Current&tid=8895