Tenders received for the Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment

Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford and Cr Drew Wickerson with the Pilbeam Theatre Complex Redevelopment Design Brief

EIGHT tenders have been received for the concept design development for The Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment.

The project comes as construction has begun for the new art gallery in Quay St and is to be completed in mid-2021, leaving the Pilbeam Art Gallery available for potential use and redevelopment.

$300,000 has been allocated to the project with $8,465 spent to date.

From here council officers will evaluate the received tenders and choose a designer.

The designer will workshop with the council table on a scope and will be required to come back with three potential designs.

Pilbeam Theatre circa 1979 around the time of the opening.

Mayor Margaret Strelow excused herself from the discussions of the project at the Rockhampton Regional Council community service meeting due to a conflict of interest as she lives nearby.

The project scope says the functional layout and interrelationships of uses within Pilbeam Theatre could be better resolved.

Rockhampton Regional Council want design briefs to revamp iconic water front site, Pilbeam Theatre.

Rockhampton Regional Council councillors have previously indicated they would like to see it transformed into a conference centre, world-class performing arts precinct and community space.

The redevelopment includes the Pilbeam Theatre, art gallery and carpark block.

The tenders closed on August 28. Procurement was projected to be completed by September 27.