Teneil reveals secret to Christmas shopping

CHRISTMAS BUZZ: Teneil Travers (left with her great nephew Hunta), Deborah Browning, Darcy Travers, Keaton Travers and Lawson Travers (front) at City Centre Plaza.

CHRISTMAS BUZZ: Teneil Travers (left with her great nephew Hunta), Deborah Browning, Darcy Travers, Keaton Travers and Lawson Travers (front) at City Centre Plaza. Sean Fox

TENEIL Travers is a nocturnal Christmas shopper.

Her strategy is to avoid the bigger crowds by targeting late night trading opportunities.

The Rockhampton woman has shopped for the last two nights after 7pm and not been near any of the busy centres doing the day.

She simply finds it too hard through the days with having to juggle young children.

Teneil describes her late night shopping experience as being quiet and efficient.

Today the CQ woman was joined by her children, great nephew and good friend, Deborah Browning at City Centre Plaza to grab a photo with Santa Claus - but no shopping.

Deborah, who had almost finished buying all her Christmas presents, said the crowds weren't too bad this year.

Kerri Mason from Rockman's at City Centre Plaza said there had been a lot of foot traffic with ladies taking advantage of the 50% off all full priced times sale across all four brands including Be Me, W-Lane and Table Eight.

She said her customers enjoyed having variety of choice.

The combined store had opened at the centre in August and received positive feedback from customers.

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager, Andrew Provan said their gift cards had been very popular this year with $230,000 worth up sold as of today.

KMART FRENZY: Christmas shoppers flock to Kmart in Stockland Rockhampton to finish their Christmas shopping. Contributed

"People will be eager to come in and spend them on Boxing Day and take advantage of those sales,” Mr Provan said.

He said Star Wars: The Last Jedi merchandise had been popular Christmas gifts after the release of the film last week.

"We are really up to that last minute dash now where everyone is looking for toys, gifts and they're looking for food now, obviously stocking up for Christmas Day,” Mr Provan said.

The centre will trade from 9am on Boxing Day.