Caroline Wozniacki and her former NBA star husband have splashed out on a luxury apartment in America’s priciest postcode.
Celebrity

Tennis star’s $24m penthouse purchase

by Jennifer Gould
29th May 2021 7:40 AM

It's love 2.0 for the tennis champ Caroline Wozniacki and ex-New York Knicks star David Lee on Fisher Island, Florida, home to America's most expensive ZIP code.

The 216-acre island is just minutes away from Miami by ferry or private yacht. It boasts its own private beaches with sand imported from the Bahamas, 17 community tennis courts and former residents like Oprah, Julia Roberts and Andre Agassi.

Palazzo Del Sol is even more exclusive, and it's where Wozniacki and Lee just bought the last unit for $24 million (AUD).

The couple made more than $120 million combined during their sporting careers.
The penthouse is an upgrade from a prior residence they owned and sold in the building for $21 million last February. (They had bought that unit for $17.5 million in 2018.)

Their new four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home is a spacious 2025 sq/m - and comes with its own lap pool on the private, landscaped terrace, with an outdoor kitchen and waterfront views.

An aerial shot of ritzy Fisher Island in Florida. Picture: PDS Development LLC
"Caroline and I are huge fans of Fisher Island and we are excited to upgrade our apartment. With a daughter on the way, we are looking forward to building this space out to have it feel like a house in the sky and make the most of the indoor/outdoor Miami lifestyle," Lee said.

The 10-story luxury building also has its own gym, salon, movie theatre, children's playroom and underground parking for cars and golf carts - along with sunrise and sunset infinity edge pools, a pool bar, and a residents-only restaurant, La Piazza.

 

The retired Danish pro is expecting her first child this year.
- New York Post

Originally published as Tennis star's $24m penthouse purchase

Caroline Wozniacki won the Australian Open in 2018. (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett)
A private pool at the 10-story luxury apartment building. Picture: PDS Development LLC
Former NBA star David Lee married Wozniacki in 2019.
