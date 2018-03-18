Rockhampton tennis teen makes it to nationals

SELECTED: Olivia Massingham has been selected for the Queensland Secondary School team to compete at the nationals in Brisbane.

TENNIS: Olivia Massingham picked up a tennis racquet for the first time when she was only six-years-old, and ever since then, she has been in love with the sport.

Having dedicated most of her childhood to the intense sport, it was no surprise that she would, for the third consecutive year, be selected in the Queensland secondary school team at the nationals at Brisbane's University of Queensland in seven weeks' time.

"I was very excited because I didn't actually think I'd get in this time," Massingham, 14, said.

"We started with the JDS tournaments which were local and then went onto other state ones and I did well in them. They were in Brisbane and Rockhampton and up north mostly.

"We had the Rockhampton trials and I made that then we had the Capricornia trials in Gladstone and then the Queensland trials in Toowoomba. And I made the team Sunday [before last].

"Another girl made the team from Capricornia too; Ameliija Swaffer-Selff."

Going up against some of the state's top junior tennis players, the Cathedral College student is apprehensive about the advantage many of her metropolitan adversaries may have.

"All the Brisbane kids have more opportunities and stuff so they have better ranks because they get to play in more tournaments and we don't have as many," she said.

Humble at such a young age, Massingham, would love to be the next big tennis star, but is still focused on bettering herself.

"My coaches Robert [Beak] and Andrew [Jones] have helped me heaps and every time I've made it, they've been there," she said.

"They want me to be more confident when I play. Last nationals I was pretty nervous but this time I think I'll be fine because I know everyone in our team and I'll be more confident when I play.

"I work on my volleying a lot because I'm not as confident in that but my ground strokes come pretty naturally.

"I train three days a week and will probably do more hitting with Andrew and some more private lessons leading up to nationals."

What does Massingham love most about her beloved sport?

"Travelling to different places and getting to meet heaps of new people... and it's exciting when you win," she said.

"I hope to make it to nationals in year eleven and twelve too."

Beak said not only has Massingham's game improved since he first began training her when she was six, but she has become an "all round better player from a lot of hard work".

"She is one of the hardest workers from the children we coach," Beak said.

"Her consistency from the back of the court is one of her strengths... and she's got a great eye.

"Nationals will be tough... but it's a great experience as it gives them the drive to work even harder."