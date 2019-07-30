Menu
Eleven yellow cards were given in the CQ Premier League game between Frenchville and Bluebirds United on Saturday night.
Tense clash: 11 yellow cards given during CQ sporting match

Pam McKay
30th Jul 2019 9:34 AM
FOOTBALL: Three goals were scored and 11 yellow cards were given in a tense CQ Premier League clash between Frenchville and Bluebirds United on Saturday night.

Frenchville ran out 2-1 winners to shore up second place on the competition ladder.

They led for more than 70 minutes after Sam Reynolds scored in the fifth minute.

Bluebirds levelled it up in the 79th minute when Sam Skinner sent a penalty sailing into the top right-hand corner.

Both teams searched for the winner and it was Frenchville that found it when Harry Dean netted a left-foot strike in the dying stages.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said it was a tough win.

"The boys loved it. It feels a lot better when you earn it like that,” he said.

FULL STRIDE: Bluebirds' Brock Duffy is chased by Frenchville's Harry Dean in the CQ Premier League game at Ryan Park on Saturday night.
"It was a pretty tense game. Neither team wanted to lose so nobody was taking a backward step.

"There were 11 yellow cards which was disappointing. We got five and they got six.”

Wust said the game was a good test for both teams, who were without a number of their regular players.

He was impressed with centre back Cooper Lems and left back Tinh Nguyen, who both stepped up from second division and put in solid performances.

Wust also applauded Bluebirds goalkeeper Andy Poyser who he said made some incredible saves.

Frenchville's next opponents are Clinton, who were beaten 2-nil by Capricorn Coast at the weekend.

"That will be another tough one but we just have to play our game,” Wust said.

RESULTS

  • Capricorn Coast 2 d Clinton 0
  • Frenchville 2 d Bluebirds United 1
  • Central 2 v Nerimbera 2

LADDER (FROM FOOTBALL CQ WEBSITE)

Capricorn Coast 35

Frenchville 31

Clinton 24

Bluebirds United 21

Central 16

Nerimbera 13

Southside United 1

