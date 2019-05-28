Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court.
Generic Rockhampton Court. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt1
Tensions explode leaving unwanted guest's car damaged

28th May 2019 5:00 PM
TENSIONS reached boiling point after an unwanted house guest refused to leave, landing a young woman in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Sarah-Jayne Nolan, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage on Monday.

The court was told on December 15, 2018, the victim had been staying at Nolan's house on Wood St, Depot Hill.

She had been staying there with her partner (Nolan's cousin), who was incarcerated in November last year.

At 10.30am, Nolan had arrived home and got into an argument with her partner.

During the argument, Nolan turned to the victim and said, "get the f--- out of my house”.

The victim refused.

Nolan said, "you're going to regret that c---”.

She then left the house, went to the front yard where the victim's car was parked, picked up a brick and threw it at the car.

The brick hit the back windscreen of the car and bounced onto the roof, causing it to be dented and scratched.

The victim got into the vehicle to drive away from the house while Nolan repeatedly struck the back of the vehicle with a shovel, damaging the tail light and panelling, scratching the paint and cracking the tail light.

On January 25, Nolan was arrested.

She reported to police that she told the victim to get out of the house, and when the victim would not leave she said she threw a brick at the car, which bounced off and did not cause any damage. She told police she did not strike the vehicle with the shovel.

The lawyer for the defence said the victim had continued to stay at the house, unwelcome, following the incarceration of her partner.

Tensions had been building for quite some time and Nolan did not want to live in a house where drugs were allegedly being taken. The victim stayed in the house until the tension had exploded.

Nolan was fined $650. A conviction was not recorded.

