Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale
News

Home raid finds $52,000 worth of cannabis plants

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Dec 2018 8:32 AM

A TERRANORA man has been arrested for growing $52,000 worth of cannabis at his home using an elaborate hydroponic system.

Tweed Byron Police District Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable Bradley Foster said the Tweed Heads Target Action Group (TAG) officers searched the Terranora home on Tuesday.

Eight large cannabis plants each with an elaborate watering system, lights and timers were found at a Terranora property.
Eight large cannabis plants each with an elaborate watering system, lights and timers were found at a Terranora property. Contributed

"(TAG) found sophisticated hydroponic system with numerous tents containing eight large cannabis plants each with an elaborate watering system, lights and timers," he said.

"The total value of these plants is estimated to be $52,000.

"In addition to the plants located police also seized 2.7kg of dried cannabis leaf and $20,000 in cash suspected of being proceeds of crime."

The man living at the property was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including cultivating a prohibited plant, supplying a prohibited drug and possessing drugs.

 

Eight large cannabis plants each with an elaborate watering system, lights and timers were found at a Terranora property.
Eight large cannabis plants each with an elaborate watering system, lights and timers were found at a Terranora property. Contributed

The accused appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

More information to come.

More Stories

cannabis drug bust terranora tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Unprotected sex with a 14-year-old, four times in 48 hours

    premium_icon Unprotected sex with a 14-year-old, four times in 48 hours

    Crime The court heard her mother allowed the boy be in the room unsupervised

    • 14th Dec 2018 4:05 AM
    LOVE STORY: 'I'm going to marry you one day'

    LOVE STORY: 'I'm going to marry you one day'

    News Couple's endless love strong as ever after 50 years

    Christmas sparkle comes to Korte's

    premium_icon Christmas sparkle comes to Korte's

    News Grandma brings Christmas alive for Harper

    You won't believe how much rain they've already had out west

    premium_icon You won't believe how much rain they've already had out west

    Weather Cyclones and storms hitting most of Queensland

    Local Partners