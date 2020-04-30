Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Celebrity

Terri on Bindi’s wedding and US TV special screening

Tegan Annett
30th Apr 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRI Irwin has opened up on her daughter's pandemic wedding, and the decision for the TV wedding special to air in the US before Australia.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding was brought forward to March 25 ahead of the introduction of new wedding restrictions due to Covid-19.

"There's some amazing people in the community," Terri said.

"Like saying to the woman baking the cake that you don't have three days, you have this morning.

"We all worked together … it was just spectacular."

Robert walked Bindi down the aisle at Australia Zoo with one of the zoo's koalas, Brandy.

She said the wedding special aired in the United States first, similarly to late husband Steve's Crocodile Hunter series, because Animal Planet's headquarters are in the US.

The special will be aired in Australia from May 23.

"Animal Planet's headquarters are in the United States … it will be coming to Australia on May 23," she said.

"We're really excited to share that with Australia."

More Stories

australia zoo wedding bindi irwin wedding covid-19 restrictions terri irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 leads to art gallery industry ‘retrofit’

        premium_icon COVID-19 leads to art gallery industry ‘retrofit’

        News COVID-19 leads to “retro-fitting” art gallery industry in worldwide with the Rockhampton Museum of Art expanding its online interaction.

        Cold front to drive CQ temperatures down to single digits

        premium_icon Cold front to drive CQ temperatures down to single digits

        Weather The first cold snap of the season will sweep through Central Queensland this...

        • 30th Apr 2020 3:20 PM
        ‘Build the real Rookwood Weir’: Landry

        premium_icon ‘Build the real Rookwood Weir’: Landry

        Politics THE political punch up over a crucial piece of water infrastructure has continued.

        • 30th Apr 2020 3:01 PM
        CQ, here’s your chance, but don’t muck it up

        premium_icon CQ, here’s your chance, but don’t muck it up

        News HERE’S a chance for everyone to do something positive for their mental health.

        • 30th Apr 2020 3:00 PM