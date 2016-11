MALCOLM Ross Daley put his drink driving charge down to a "terrible error in judgement” when he pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrate Court today.

Daley was intercepted by police on Norman Rd on November 8 at 3.23pm and had "glassy eyes” and was "slurring his words”. He recorded an reading of 0.061g. He was fined $450 with a conviction recorded and was disqualified from driving for one month.