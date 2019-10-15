Menu
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Crime

‘Terrible’: Girl killed at childcare centre

by Christine McGinn
15th Oct 2019 6:45 AM

Flowers and toys have been left outside a Melbourne childcare centre where a young girl died on Monday afternoon.

The three-year-old, from Broadmeadows, was struck in the car park on McDonalds Road in Epping about 4.45pm, police said.

The childcare centre was taped off with police and emergency services at the scene. A tent was erected to cover the little girl's body.

Detective Sergeant Daryll Out described the incident as "terrible".

"The incident occurred when a car accidentally struck the young girl," he told reporters, adding he could not give further information about how it happened.

 

 

 

A young girl died yesterday outside a childcare centre in Epping.
"We certainly urge anybody who's around children to be very careful and mindful that terrible accidents such as these can occur if everyone is not paying full attention to what they are doing."

A 26-year-old woman, also from Broadmeadows, was taken from the scene to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the investigation into the exact cause remains ongoing and the driver of a vehicle is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

