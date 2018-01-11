'Terrible history' for someone who's never had a licence

HE'S never had a drivers licence, but he was busted driving on Archer St while suspended.

Jeffrey Brown Accoom, 28, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving while SPER suspended.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Accoom - the sole occupant of the vehicle - about midday on December 4 and checks revealed he had been SPER suspended in September.

He said Accoom told police he was aware of the suspension.

Mr Fox said Accoom's traffic history showed he had many similar convictions.

Defence lawyer Mark Platt said Accoom, a father of four, was currently unemployed.

"He's, in fact, never held a license,” Mr Platt said.

"You've got quite a terrible traffic history, especially for someone whose never held a licence,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said as he ordered Accoom to pay a $500 fine and disqualified from driving for four months.