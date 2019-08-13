'Terrible loss' of 'absolute gentleman' devastates hundreds

VALE AUSTIN: Jenny Grillmeier laid to rest her husband Austin Grillmeier who passed away last week.

DAYS after Austin Grillmeier's last breath his "gentle, kind soul” is living on in the memory of those who knew him personally and professionally.

Since his death hundreds have taken to social media to pay their respects to the Rockhampton man who passed away on Monday, August 5, after complications from the flu.

Bec McMahon: "So shocked and saddened to hear that Austin is no longer with us. Such a gentle, kind soul who was so generous with his knowledge and time. Deepest condolences to his family.”

Julie Ellem: "So sorry to hear of the passing of a friend, Austin will be missed, thoughts and condolences to all the family. Pete, Julie and staff, Swains canvas.”

An engineer by trade, Mr Grillmeier was an integral part of many projects across Rockhampton.

Corina Hibberd: "RIP Austin. I had the pleasure of working with him and not only was he a great engineer he was a genuinely wonderful person.”

Jo McLennan: "RIP Austin. Lovely man and a true gentleman. Condolences to the family.”

He was a dedicated member to the Rotary and supporter of the church. His passion lead him to help both local and international charity projects.

Emma Mouritz: "Beautiful man. Had such patience with everyone. Known him since i was a young girl.”

Sherri Ward: "Lovely man. Known him since my teenage years playing squash against him and with him. Will be missed by all his family friends at Scottvale Squash. Condolences to his beautiful family.”

Diane Elizabeth Doblo: "Oh no , he was a lovely man .Condolences to his family.”

Megan Lee: "Oh how tragic, it is unbelievable that a man of his integrity and wisdom and positive happy kind nature can pass because of the flu- how sad, Austin you were a pleasure to know.”

His family will remember him as a "social butterfly” who loved people.

Rebecca Smith: "Such a terrible loss, a lovely man and such knowledge, taken to soon. Our thoughts and condolences to his family. Farewell Austin, you will be missed. From Dean Rebecca and the team at All Aussie Roof Restorations.”

Maddie Ward: "Austin was very well respected by his peers and the community alike. Very sad to hear this news. Thinking of his family at such a difficult time.”

Mr Grillmeier was laid to rest on Sunday, August 11.

