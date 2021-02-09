Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

"That was a f****** good answer bro!" - Kyrgios slams Djokovic again
Sport

'Terrible' moment Open ball kid collapses

by Tyson Otto
9th Feb 2021 1:04 PM

An Australian Open ball kid has collapsed on court in a worrying scene early on Day 2.

Less than one hour into the action on a hot day at Melbourne Park, a ball boy fell to the ground from out of the blue at the back of Court 16 during the match between Lloyd Harris and Mikael Torpegaard.

Players and on-court staff rushed to attend to the boy.

Tennis reporter Jose Morgado reported both players also came to see the child and were there alongside the kid as he was helped from the court to receive medical attention.

australian open editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Vote for the best vet surgery in Central Qld

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Vote for the best vet surgery in Central Qld

        Pets & Animals Ten vet surgeries in the running to win ultimate crown as best in CQ.

        WATCH: Machete used in alleged Rocky bottle shop robbery

        Premium Content WATCH: Machete used in alleged Rocky bottle shop robbery

        Crime Police said two men demanded cash and alcohol from the store attendant.

        New philanthropy board named for Rockhampton Museum of Art

        Premium Content New philanthropy board named for Rockhampton Museum of Art

        Art & Theatre Two previous members have been thanked for their years of service.