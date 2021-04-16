Terrified and turning to drink - Teachers reveal abuse hell

Assaulted and spat on by students, abused and threatened by parents - teachers describe the conditions driving them to drink and prescription medication.

Assaulted and spat on by students, abused and threatened by parents - teachers describe the conditions driving them to drink and prescription medication.

Tormented teachers and principals have shared distressing claims of a broken Queensland education system failing to protect their health and wellbeing.

Their shocking revelations have lifted the lid on a culture of overworked staff left to turn to alcohol and prescription medications to cope, with a trail of broken marriages and mental health breakdowns left in their wake.

Following the revelation by The Courier-Mail that more than $28 million in WorkCover claims had been paid out to Department of Education staff in just eight months, numerous current and former staff have reached out to share their own stories.

One teacher, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described how a life-changing assault by a student several years ago left her in a years-long battle with the department over an alleged botched return to work program.

A teacher has told of how a life-changing assault by a student several years ago left her in a years-long battle with the department over an alleged botched return to work program. at her home. Pic: Tara Croser.

Her WorkCover claims have so far been denied, while her anxiety and depression has gone "through the roof" from the resulting financial stress, which left her in fear of losing her home.

"I love my job - I've done it for 20 years - but when I really needed them (the department) to be there for me, they abandoned me," she said.

A further frightening incident at another school following her initial assault spiked her anxiety, and has left her barely able to leave her house.

"All I wanted to do was get back to work," she said.

"No one is taking responsibility for the hell I've been through."

Another former teacher of a southeast Queensland state high school was brought to tears as she described the eventual breakdown of her marriage following almost two decades in the classroom.

"I was leaving for school by seven in the morning, and often getting home well after six o'clock at night," she said.

"By then I was so stressed I would pour a glass of wine the second I walked in the door, and then usually another, and another."

She said she would often have several students in each class with high-needs, and though her principal was supportive, he too was swamped with work.

A former teacher has accused the Department of Education of abandoning her in her hour of need. Pic: Tara Croser.

"A lot of these kids needed their own individual support but our concerns to the department just fell on deaf ears.

"I've had chairs thrown at me, been spat on ... while they say to report incidents but these aren't one offs - they're multiple times a day.

"How can you possibly report all that?"

The Australian Principal Occupation, Health, Safety and Wellbeing survey released last month showed Queensland school leaders were among the most at-risk of assault in the country.

More than 40 per cent of Queensland school leaders were either physically assaulted or threatened with violence last year - about nine times greater than the general population.

And Queensland principals reported the highest rates of stress and depressive symptoms in the country.

Queensland Teachers' Union president Cresta Richardson said the union would continue to pressure the department to provide enough resources to support teachers who were suffering, as well as encourage members to report workplace violence.

"Teachers are considered frontline workers and that does come with some risks, but everyone deserves to be safe at work," she said.

Queensland Teachers' Union president Cresta Richardson

"Programs are good, but if we don't have a full picture of what's happening in schools then they are only programs.

"People need to be aware of how they can report, and also provided with the time to report."

One regional Queensland school leader described being regularly verbally abused and threatened by parents, to the point where they had panic attacks at the supermarket.

"I would sit in my car and be afraid to get out, not knowing who I was going to face," they said.

"I went to my doctor because my hands wouldn't stop shaking, she said I essentially had a form of PTSD from so many years of abuse.

"I take medication now, and probably will for the rest of my life."

The school leader claimed their mental health concerns were mishandled, at best, by the education department.

"They did the official stuff but I never felt like they actually cared, like I was a real person whose life was being effectively ruined," they said.

Another school leader was forced on stress leave after months of alleged bullying, harassment and belittling by education department superiors.

The school leader's husband detailed the sustained pressure heaped on his wife over a number of months, while her official complaint against her departmental superior languishes without a response more than a year later.

He said his wife was effectively "white anted" out of her position at great distress to her after decades of serving the community in a role she relished.

The couple even moved out of the area to avoid potential run-ins with those involved.

"Everything she has done throughout her career, she has always put the student outcomes first," he said.

Teachers have spoken out about their crippling fear in the face of being verbally abused and threatened by parents.

"She felt she had a lot left to give, and she's disappointed her career has effectively fallen in a heap near the end."

He went on to say no one from the complaints unit had been in touch to check on his wife's welfare since she has been on leave.

"I'm shocked they would treat her this shabbily, after all she has done."

A spokesman for the Department of Education said there were a number of processes to assist injured employees, including workers compensation where staff suffered work-related injuries.

"Our employees are our most valuable resource and we work diligently to prevent the risk of harm within our school and workplaces, we trust and support principals to deal with inappropriate behaviours within their schools appropriately," he said.

"We are working to actively promote community-wide understanding of the department's behaviour expectations, eradicate anti-social and high risk behaviour, (such as) verbal and physical abuse and violence, and reducing the risk of occupation violence or abuse within the workplace.

"The department has a number of supportive processes and counselling services dedicated to assisting employees who have experienced incidents in the workplace."

Originally published as Terrified and turning to drink: Qld teachers reveal abuse hell