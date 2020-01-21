Terrifying CCTV of woman followed home

A man seen leaving a lift in Southbank, Melbourne on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Picture: Victoria Police

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to after the attempted abduction of a young woman who was followed into a lift in her Melbourne apartment block.

The incident occurred in Southbank in the early hours of Saturday.

"An unknown male has followed a 23-year-old woman for at least two blocks to an apartment building on Kavanagh Street just after 2am," Victoria Police said in a statement today.

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Victoria Police

The woman entered the building through the car park and the man entered the same way but behind her.

"The woman was unaware of the male until he got into the lift with her," police said.

"She got out at her floor and walked toward her door when the male grabbed her from behind, covering her nose and mouth with one hand and had the other around her waist, pulling her away from the door.

"The woman was able to grab her door handle and fall into her apartment where her housemates came to her aid and the offender ran off."

The man got into one of the lifts. Picture: Victoria Police

The man is described as being aged in his 20s and clean-shaven with a thin build, brown eyes and dark eyebrows.

Police said he was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, black runners with white edges and a black cap with a white logo.

He was captured on multiple cameras. Picture: Victoria Police

Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives have released CCTV footage and still images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The woman will join police at a press conference later on Tuesday.