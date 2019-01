Terrifying moment armed man attempts to steal car

THE terrifying moment an armed man attempted to steal a car in Parkwood last month has been captured on CCTV.

Between 12.55am and 1.15am on December 4, 2018 a 22-year-old man was cleaning his silver sedan at a car wash when a red hatchback drove past, and a male passenger got out.

The man, dressed in shorts and hooded jumper and armed with a screw driver, approached the man and demanded for the car keys.

Police have released CCTV of a man and a car they are seeking in relation to the armed robbery of another man at a car wash at Parkwood in early December 2018.

Police say the victim refused to hand over his car keys and the offender then went to the driver’s side window, leaned in and stole a phone.

The man then fled back into the red hatchback which drove away.

He is described as caucasian, aged in his early 20s, 165cm to 170cm tall, wearing a distinctive white with dark coloured camouflage patterned hooded jumper, a cap, dark coloured shorts and thongs.

Anyone who recognises the man, or the red hatchback, is asked to contact police on 131 444.