Do you know these men? Owners share CCTV footage of thieves

Thieves who broke into a southeast Queensland home, taking valuables and terrifying a 10-year-old girl have been captured on cameras cunningly installed in the property. Now, the owners are hoping someone can help track them down.

Divinia Williams' Bellmere home was robbed in broad daylight on Monday with robbers rummaging through her property, only for her daughter to walk in to witness the mess that had been left.

CCTV footage installed in her Piccadilly Street property shows the robbers entering the house just before 11:30am.

As soon as the thieves enter the home they quickly cover up the security camera in the living room thinking their movements will go unnoticed, not realising the whole house had been bugged with cameras.

Ransacking the house they took anything they could carry including money, jewellery and a laptop.

Mrs Williams' husband was notified of the intrusion at 11:41am, but according to the owners, the burglars stayed around the house till about 3:30pm, when Mrs Williams' daughter came home from school.

The 10-year-old girl was walking home from school with the family's neighbour when she saw a man standing outside their house.

She thought the man was lost.

"My daughter saw a man standing in front of our house," Mrs Williams said.

"She and her friend entered the house and were shocked when she saw her room and my room full of mess and all the drawers open."

Mrs Williams' daughter then a heard noise coming from the garage, prompting her to run out of the house.

Mrs Williams says she has lost sleep over the matter, calling on the Bellmere community on Facebook to notify police if they have any information on the robbers.

Queensland Police investigations are ongoing.