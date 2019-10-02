Menu
Crime

Do you know him? Terrifying moment masked shooter attacks

by PATRICK BILLINGS
2nd Oct 2019 11:29 AM
POLICE investigating a shooting in Mount Gravatt East last month have released footage of the masked gunman.

Just after 9pm, September 15, a man approached a house on Gordon Parade and fired two shots into the front glass doors.

The man then fled the scene in a car which drove towards Crest Street.

He has been described as wearing a white hoodie, long pants, black shoes and gloves.

His face was also covered.

 

Two occupants in the house, a 29-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were not physically injured during the incident.

 

Anyone who may recognise the person depicted in the vision is urged to contact police.

